Left wing media whose open bias is destroying journalism are in meltdown today, with the Australian staff of the Guardian being offered counselling by woke management in an effort to cope with Donald Trump’s “upsetting” victory in Tuesday’s presidential election.

Katherine Viner, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, urged journalists at the newspaper’s UK and Australia offices to contact their colleagues in the United States to “offer your support,” according to a leaked internal email with all staff being offered counselling at the Companies expensive.

She has also offered staff in Australia ‘mental health counselling”.

It’s not known what the local staff will be offered if Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese loses the Federal Election.

According to the New York Post Viner, wrote in her email to staff in Australia, the US and the UK “I know the result has been very upsetting for many colleagues,”

She offered free counselling over the “upsetting” results in the US presidential race that saw Trump trounce the left-wing democrats that the Guardian along with TV networks including the ABC, Nine and Seven in Australia had openly favoured in their reporting in the run up to the election.

Viner said “If you want to talk about it, your manager and members of the leadership team are all available” she wrote.

Out the door was balanced reporting by them woke journalists who appear to not be able to cope with an alternate view or balanced reporting claims observers.

Viner added that employees upset by Trump’s return to the White House can access free mental health support from internal company portals.

“The election has exposed alarming fault lines on many fronts, which we will be examining in the weeks and months ahead,” Viner wrote.

A Guardian spokesperson told The Post: “We regularly remind colleagues about our employee assistance program — a function that any responsible international media organization has available for staff at all times.”.

The newspaper’s front page on Thursday showed an image of a smiling Trump with the headline: “American dread.”

The publication that is constantly looking for handouts from readers, because a lot of brands refuse to advertise in the left leaning “rag”, as one observer described the Guardian, could face a revenue fall after the Trump victory, with bias left wing reporting now out of favour with both consumers and advertisers.

The Guardian media group has been desperately trying to fund-raise off of Trump’s political comeback, which Viner called “an extraordinary, devastating moment in the history” of the US.

So desperate is the publication to raise money, that Viner penned an open letter to readers who have been left “devastated by the Trump victory, to donate in order to help it “stand up to four more years of (Trump).”

“We will stand up to these threats, but it will take brave, well-funded independent journalism… that can’t be leaned upon by a billionaire owner terrified of retribution from a bully in the White House,” Viner wrote, alluding to Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos the former CEO of Amazon who also owns the Washington Post.

Bezos upset the left leaning journalists on the Post because he refused to endorse either Trump or Harris in the election resulting in left wing journalists quitting the publication.

Bezos, blocked his editorial board from endorsing Harris, sparking resignations, Democrat supports of Harris also cancelled subscriptions.

The billionaire mogul denied that the move was done in order to curry favour with Trump so as to benefit his business interests.

Recent financial disclosure forms indicate that it employs 2,500 staffers worldwide, with most of them concentrated in the UK, US and Australia.

Lenore Taylor the local editor of the Guardian has not commented for this story.