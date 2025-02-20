Home > Latest News > Streaming Soars, Blu-ray & Disc Sales Plummet

Streaming Soars, Blu-ray & Disc Sales Plummet

By | 20 Feb 2025

We are truly in the golden age of electronic home entertainment.

The market is now 7 times bigger than the US box office, with US$57.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

But two established formats for home entertainment are in peril. FlatPanelsHD reports that disc sales over the same period have dropped below US$1 billion.

The figures were produced by the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) and market research firm Omdia.

They suggest that the Disc and Blue-ray formats will enter their death throes sooner than later.

“More and more brands are opting out of 4K Blu-ray player production, with LG being the latest to stop making the product,” reports whathifi.com

“And just last year, the US mega-retailer Target announced that it would stop selling DVD and Blu-ray discs in-store by 2025.”

It says cinema visits in the US were down by about 16% last year.

The winners are the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Max and Disney+.

Whathifi.com says the situation in the UK was a little less clear, although it suspected a similar story to the US.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
