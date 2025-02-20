We are truly in the golden age of electronic home entertainment.

The market is now 7 times bigger than the US box office, with US$57.7 billion in revenue in 2024.

But two established formats for home entertainment are in peril. FlatPanelsHD reports that disc sales over the same period have dropped below US$1 billion.

The figures were produced by the Digital Entertainment Group (DEG) and market research firm Omdia.

They suggest that the Disc and Blue-ray formats will enter their death throes sooner than later.

“More and more brands are opting out of 4K Blu-ray player production, with LG being the latest to stop making the product,” reports whathifi.com

“And just last year, the US mega-retailer Target announced that it would stop selling DVD and Blu-ray discs in-store by 2025.”

It says cinema visits in the US were down by about 16% last year.

The winners are the likes of Netflix, Apple TV+, Max and Disney+.

Whathifi.com says the situation in the UK was a little less clear, although it suspected a similar story to the US.