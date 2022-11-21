HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 21 Nov 2022

Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+, Stan and Paramount+ spent a collective total of $670 million on Australian programming in the 2022 financial year, despite the current lack of local content quotas.

The figures were presented in the Australian Communications and Media Authority’s third annual subscription video-on-demand Australian content investment report.

The five services spent $335 million on 718 commissioned, co-commissioned or acquired Australian programs, plus a further $333 million on acquiring, producing or investing in 16 Australian-related programs.

The difference, according to ACMA is that “Australian programs’ meet minimum requirements for cast, writers, producers, and directors – while ‘Australian-related’ programs meet some of these criteria.

This spending does not include sport broadcasts.

Arts Minister Tony Burke announced last week that the government plans to introduce Australian content quotas for the streaming services, a move long opposed by the streamers, who claim they already invest heavily in local content, and any laws would simply made production more expensive.

Burke confirmed this at the 55th annual Australian Writers’ Guild AWGIE Awards on Thursday night.

“While we haven’t made the decision in government with exactly how to define it, and that part of the consultation is still happening, I have met with the streaming companies only the other day. I think you should always deliver the news in person,” Burke told the crowd.

“We haven’t settled on the design but be in no doubt, Australian content quotas, including for scripted dramas, are coming to this country.”



