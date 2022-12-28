HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Story About Samsung Galaxy Fold, Written By ChatGPT

By | 28 Dec 2022

I was intrigued as to whether ChatGPT, could one day take over from journalists, the response was scarry.

The question we asked was: Write a story about the Samsung Galaxy Fold. The result was as follows:

The Samsung Galaxy Fold was met with great anticipation when it was first announced. People were excited about the prospect of having a smartphone that could transform into a tablet with just a few simple folds.

When the Galaxy Fold was released, it was met with mixed reviews. Some people loved the design and the versatility of the device, while others were skeptical about the durability of the foldable screen.

Despite the initial skepticism, the Galaxy Fold quickly gained a devoted following. People were drawn to the unique design and the convenience of having a phone that could transform into a tablet with just a few simple folds.

As time went on, the Galaxy Fold proved to be a success. It was embraced by tech enthusiasts and everyday consumers alike, and it quickly became one of Samsung’s most popular devices.

The success of the Galaxy Fold paved the way for other foldable devices, and it sparked a new trend in the smartphone industry. Samsung continued to innovate and improve upon the design of the Galaxy Fold, and it became a household name among tech enthusiasts around the world.

In the end, the Samsung Galaxy Fold was a resounding success, and it will always be remembered as a pioneering device that paved the way for the future of mobile technology.

The story was written in 18 seconds. 



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
