StormAudio’s digital audio suite is now available for Bryston SP4 and Focal Astral 16 users. Also bundled in, is the Dirac Live Active Room Treatment calibration tool. The products are distributed in Australia by Audio Active.

The Bryston SP4 is a surround sound processor for home theatres, with 15.1 channels. The Focal Astral 16 is a multiroom processor and amplifier for high-fidelity and integrated speakers.

This digital audio suite licence provides Bryston SP4 and Focal Astral 16 users with access to the Dirac Live Active Room Treatment calibration tool, which calibrates speakers as a unified unit, reducing room decay time, and cancelling out lingering bass.

The company said, “We are excited to announce that, effective today, users of the Bryston SP4 and the Focal Astral 16 can now enjoy the suite of advanced features offered by StormAudio. This significant enhancement is made possible through the purchase of a license, available today, that brings an unprecedented level of performance and customisation to their audio experiences.”

Users will also gain other advanced features, such as Expert Bass Management, Multiple Layout Management, StormEasy Setup Wizard, StormXT, and New Filters for Parametric Equalization (PEQ).

Expert Bass Management provides precise control over low-frequency output.

Multiple Layout Management provides up to six different speaker configurations, which are accessible through Preset selection.

StormEasy Setup Wizard is a user-friendly setup process, simplifying configuration and calibration.

StormXT offers an enhanced immersive audio experience via optimised channel expansion, and the new filters for Parametric Equalization (PEQ) improve the flexibility and control over sound adjustments.

Each of these features was previously exclusive to StormAudio customers.

CEO of StormAudio, Olivier Thumerel said, “We are thrilled to extend StormAudio’s innovative technologies to Bryston SP4 and Focal Astral 16 users. This collaboration reflects our commitment to pushing the boundaries of audio excellence and ensuring that our users have access to the best tools available in the industry.”