Australian TV producers are concerned that major global streaming platforms are reducing their investment in local content, following a decline in screen expenditure and the absence of government-imposed quotas.

After a surge in locally produced content in recent years, Screen Australia reported a 29% decline in screen expenditure in FY24, raising fears that the downturn could worsen.

Some producers believe streaming services ramped up Australian commissions three years ago to stave off potential local content quotas, which are now off the table.

“It is fair to say there has been a slowdown in local commissions,” one industry figure said.

Another producer noted that the decline in US productions is having a ripple effect on Australia and the UK.

Successive Australian governments have discussed the need for mandated local content investment since the arrival of Netflix and Stan in 2015.

A planned 10% expenditure quota, set for July 1, 2024, was ultimately scrapped.

Screen Producers Australia (SPA) chief executive Matthew Deaner said, “These digital platform businesses are now a dominant and influential arm of the global film and television industry, keenly resist regulation, and are not afraid to throw their weight around.”

Among streaming platforms, Max (formerly HBO Max) has no local commissions planned, meaning Australian content may not appear for at least two years.

Netflix continues to support local productions, with The Survivors and Son of a Donkey set to release this year and an unannounced big-budget drama in the works.

Disney+ has slowed its commissioning of scripted content, focusing instead on sports content via ESPN.

Prime Video has backed major Australian productions, including Deadloch and The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, but industry insiders fear its commitment may be warning.

Stan, owned by Nine, remains Australia’s largest commissioner of scripted content, announcing 14 new originals at its recent 2025 showcase.

While it remains unclear which political party will move to regulate streaming platforms, SPA’s Matthew Deaner insists that securing a local content investment obligation should be the government’s top priority.