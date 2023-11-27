HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Steam Deck To Use Samsung OLED Panels

Steam Deck To Use Samsung OLED Panels

By | 27 Nov 2023

Samsung is supplying OLED panels to Valve for its Steam Deck handheld gaming device. The latest model will be using a 7.4-inch OLED panel.

Launched in February last year, the first version used a 7-inch liquid crystal display, an a-Si panel supplied by BOE.

The company is still expected to supply OLED panels for Steam Deck, however, Samsung’s patent lawsuit against it may cancel this.

Analysts tipped 3 million units of Steam Deck will be shipped by the end of this year.

The screen sizes are increasing from 5-inches to 7-inches, it has a refresh rate of 90Hz, up from 60Hz, and a 1280 x 800 resolution.

The screen sizes of handheld gaming computers, which have been around 5 inches in the past, are increasing the 7 inches and up. This may become a new revenue stream for display panel makers.

This device is also 30g lighter, is powered by AMD’s 6nm accelerated processing unit, and support the latest WiFi standard.



