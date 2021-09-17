HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
StarTrack Strike Delays Parcel Deliveries

By | 17 Sep 2021

If you’re waiting for a parcel to be delivered next week, be prepared to wait a little longer than usual, as workers at Australia Post subsidiary StarTrack hold a 24-hour strike next Thursday.

The strike was called by the Transport Workers Union after StarTrack refused to enter into bargaining negotiations this week.

The company today said it had made arranges “to ensure that any delivery impact is minimised”, but as it acknowledges, this stroke couldn’t have come at a worse time.

“We are disappointed that the TWU is doing this at a time when the delivery of essential items has never been more important, particularly those in vulnerable regional communities requiring essential supplies such as medicines, protective equipment and vaccines,” it said.

Over 2,000 StarTrack union members, making up around 70 per cent of total employees, will be striking.

TWU national secretary Michael Kaine said StarTrack’s continual outsourcing of work was “starving employees of overtime and threatening their jobs in the future”, adding: “We are disappointed that the TWU is doing this at a time when the delivery of essential items has never been more important.”

