It was there, and then it was gone.

Disney has removed a Star Wars film from its 2026 release calendar.

The film Star Wars: New Jedi Order was due to be released at the end of 2026, but according to listings on Internet Movie Database (IMDB), it’s been pushed back to the end of 2027.

The film, with a December 17, 2027 release date, is slated to be directed by Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and star Daisy Ridley.

It’s slot on the Disney’s release calendar (December 18, 2026) has been taken by Ice Age 6.

The Star Wars film The Mandalorian and Grogu – a feature film version of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, is due to be released into cinemas on May 22, 2026. It’s directed by Jon Favreau.

Various reports suggest it began filming in July and wrapped in October.

The teaser for the film stated: “Once a lone bounty hunter, Mandalorian Din Djarin and his apprentice Grogu embark on an exciting new Star Wars adventure.”

Meanwhile, earlier this month Disney+ released a trailer for and poster (above) for Lucasfilm’s Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, a live action series starring Jude Law as Jod, “whose true motives are shrouded in mystery”.

The pitch reads: “Star Wars: Skeleton Crew follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home — and meeting unlikely allies and enemies — will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined.”

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew launches on December 3 with the first two episodes, exclusively on Disney+.

Recent Stars Wars content includes Star Wars: Ahsoka (pictured at top), an original series that premiered on Disney+ in August 2023. Starring Rosario Dawson in the title role, the story centres on Ahsoka Tano as she investigates a mysterious threat to the galaxy.