SpaceX has unveiled a major upgrade to its portable Starlink satellite internet terminal, introducing a removable battery that allows users to stay connected without relying on an external power source.

The new Starlink Mini 2 is designed for travellers, campers and people working in remote locations, combining a slimmer design with improved wireless connectivity and greater durability.

Its biggest improvement is a detachable 71Wh battery that provides up to 4.5 hours of operation on a single charge.

Unlike the original Starlink Mini, which requires an external power supply, the new model can operate independently, with users able to swap depleted batteries for fully charged replacements without tools.

The battery weighs approximately 490g and includes LED charge indicators and a USB-C port. It supports 60W USB-C charging, with a compatible power adapter and three-metre cable included.

SpaceX has also introduced a physical power button, while the terminal can operate directly from a compatible USB-C power source when required.

The Mini 2 measures 314 x 263 x 23.1mm, making it considerably thinner than its predecessor.

However, the addition of the battery increases its weight to 1.6kg with the kickstand attached, compared with approximately 1.1kg for the original Mini.

Wireless performance has also been upgraded, with Wi-Fi 6 replacing Wi-Fi 5 and providing coverage across an area of up to 167 square metres.

Other improvements include an IP67 dust and water resistance rating, a foldable kickstand, a 55-degree field of view and a standard tripod mounting thread.

SpaceX has opened invitation-only preorders for selected US customers, offering the Mini 2 bundled with 12 months of Starlink Roam Unlimited service for US$999 (approximately A$1,530).

The company values the included subscription at US$2,100, with the plan offering unlimited data for streaming, video calls and internet access while travelling at speeds of up to 160km/h.

Customers can reserve the package with a refundable US$100 deposit, with the remaining US$899 payable when the device ships.

Initial deliveries are expected to begin in mid-December, although wider availability has not been confirmed.

Australian pricing and release details have yet to be announced.

For Australians travelling through regional and remote areas, the addition of a swappable battery could make the Starlink Mini 2 a more convenient alternative to portable satellite terminals that depend on external power supplies.