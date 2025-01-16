Home > Latest News > Stan Boss Exits, As Media Revolving Door Keeps On Spinning

Stan Boss Exits, As Media Revolving Door Keeps On Spinning

By | 16 Jan 2025

An outsider might look at the C-suite strata in Australian media and wonder whether the talent is concentrated in a not particularly large pool.

Executives come, they go. It all seems quite circular.

They slide their Italian loafers or Jimmy Choos under one desk in Surry Hills or Ultimo, North Ryde or North Sydney, Pyrmont or Eveleigh, and stay for a bit. Before you know it, you’re hearing that one of them has jumped ship and will now be devoting their energies to crushing what they once loved.

ChannelNews reported this week on 20-year media executive Peter Tonagh (Foxtel, REA Group, News Corp Australia), who quit as a director of the ABC on Christmas Eve – 18 months shy of the end of his five-year term – only to resurface within a couple of weeks as a director for Nine.

Peter Tonagh.

In December it was former Nine boss Hugh Marks, who was announced as the new Managing Director of the ABC, replacing David Anderson, who quit before his contract’s end date.

The latest to depart the scene is Stan boss Martin Kugeler (pictured at top).

In a staff email Nine acting chief executive Matt Stanton unveiled plans for the broadcaster and publisher.

Nine will be split into three divisions, and there is no room for Kugeler. Stan will come under the leadership of Dan Taylor, Stan’s Chief Financial and Strategy Officer.

Also, former Foxtel executive Amanda Laing will lead Nine’s combined Streaming & Broadcasting division (radio, TV, 9Now and Stan).

Liana Dubois leaving Nine.

Nine’s Chief Marketing Officer Liana Dubois is also leaving Nine.

She joined Nine in 2013 as Director of Sales – Sydney, and has most recently held the role of Director of Powered, Nine’s “full-service creative team which crafts content for advertisers across its print, digital, social and TV assets”.

According to her Nine biography, still online on Thursday, Dubois held strategy, sponsorship and sales roles at Network 10, and marketing and promotions roles at Southern Cross Austereo.



About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Streaming Replacing Retirement Funding As Consumers Choose Binge & Kayo Over Future Wealth
Another Stan Exit As Nine Brand Wilts
INSIGHT: Is The NRL Facing A Sticky Rights Situation With Foxtel A Key Player?
Streaming Giant Max Heading To OZ 2025, Stan Set To Be Challenged
Nine CEO Mike Sneesby Will Be Gone Within Weeks
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Makeover For Oz Beko Truck Focuses On Reliability
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Microsoft Copilot
Microsoft Offers Free Copilot Feature With Aim Of Driving Paid Subscriptions
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Xbox Can Now Be Self Repaired, IFixIt Tools Available
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Premier & Myer Shares Climb After Expert Backs Deal
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
Associated Press To Feed News Into Google’s Gemini App
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Makeover For Oz Beko Truck Focuses On Reliability
Latest News
/
January 16, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
A newly skinned Beko truck is making its way around the Far North Coast of NSW, and parts of southeastern...
Read More