Talks between Samsung Electronics and members of its largest employee union in South Korea, the National Samsung Electronics Union (NSEU), over better pay and benefits have failed to yield a breakthrough.

The NSEU has a total membership of 31,000, or approximately 24 per cent of Samsung Electronics’ total workforce of about 125,000. On July 8, it called on its members to indefinitely strike.

The ninth round of talks held earlier this week was led by Son Woo-mok, head of the union, and Kim Hyeong-ro, the company’s vice president.

Samsung reportedly offered a 5.1 per cent increase in wages. However, the NSEU is reportedly demanding a 5.6 per cent basic pay raise for all members, a guaranteed day off on the union’s founding day and compensation for economic losses due to the strike, reported The Korea Herald.

Union officials have reportedly called on Samsung to come to the negotiating table with a fresh offer by July 29 and plan to hold ultimate talks with the tech giant through July 31.

The employee strike, if not resolved, could eventually affect production at the world’s largest memory chipmaker. But Samsung has previously issued a statement to the contrary noting, “Samsung will ensure no disruptions occur in production lines. We remain committed to engaging in good faith negotiations with the union.”