Square has launched a POS app that will allow businesses to use their Android devices to take tap-and-go payments.

Businesses will be able to use a smartphone with Android OS to take card payments, as well as payments from iPhone and other Android-based digital wallet payment systems.

The Tap to Pay technology will be free to use, but comes with a rather hefty 1.99 per cent merchant fee, as opposed to the 0.5 per cent

Australia is one of eight countries that Square, who is listed on the ASX, have rolled the technology out in.

Apple iPhone users won’t get the technology until next year.

“Square’s goal is to make sure that our sellers, no matter where they are or who they are serving, never miss a sale,” said Alexis Sowa, General Manager of Square Point of Sale.

“Even though Tap to Pay technology has only been available for a short time, the breadth of applications and use cases we’re seeing across our seller base already reinforce its staying power.”