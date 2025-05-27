Home > Latest News > Spotify’s “Jam” Feature Coming to Android Auto for Collaborative In-Car Music Sharing

Spotify’s “Jam” Feature Coming to Android Auto for Collaborative In-Car Music Sharing

By | 27 May 2025

Spotify will introduce its collaborative “Jam” feature to Android Auto in the coming months, allowing multiple passengers to contribute to car playlists without switching devices or Bluetooth connections.

The feature enables passengers to scan a QR code displayed on the car’s Android Auto interface using their smartphones, then add songs to a shared queue.

The system shows all active participants and allows the initiator to manage who can contribute to the playlist.

Spotify’s enhanced functionality is made possible by Google’s recent updates to its Car App Library for Android Auto and Android Automotive OS, providing developers greater flexibility in creating interactive in-car applications.

The updates enable more sophisticated integration with vehicle infotainment systems.

The Jam feature aims to eliminate common road trip disputes over music selection and the need to pass phones between passengers or reconnect different Bluetooth devices.

This addresses a longstanding challenge in group car travel, where one person typically controls the music selection.

Google’s platform improvements will benefit other major music services as well, with similar updates anticipated for Amazon Music and YouTube Music.

This indicates a broader industry trend toward richer media applications becoming standard in Android Auto-equipped vehicles.

The timing aligns with the growing electric vehicle market, which often features large touchscreens and quiet cabins where audio entertainment plays a significant role in the driving experience.

As vehicles increasingly function as connected entertainment hubs, software capabilities are becoming as important as traditional automotive metrics.

While Spotify and Google have confirmed the rollout will occur “in the coming months,” no specific launch date has been announced for the Android Auto Jam feature integration.



