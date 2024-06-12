HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify’s Hi-Fi Tier Expected Soon, But It’ll Cost More

Spotify’s Hi-Fi Tier Expected Soon, But It’ll Cost More

By | 12 Jun 2024

After first revealing a possible high-fidelity (hi-fi) option for streaming music in 2021, Spotify could finally release the long-awaited feature this year. The downside is that it’s likely to cost an additional charge.

Hi-Fi streaming inside Spotify is expected to arrive by the end of this year and will reportedly be an add-on that will cost an extra U$5 (approx. A$7) minimum on top of an existing plan.

On top of this, the Premium tier is expected to get a price increase next month.

The subscription price increases will take place across major markets including the US, the UK, and Australia. US customers will be the first to face the increases.

The streaming service’s Individual plan will be increased from U$11 to U$12 (approx. A$16 to A$17) per month.

The Duo plan will be increased from U$15 to U$17 (approx. A$22 to A$25) per month, whereas the Family plan will be increased from U$17 to U$20 (approx. A$25 to A$29) per month.

Australia’s latest round of price increases have yet to be revealed. It’s currently unclear if Hi-Fi will become available in the free tier.

Hi-Fi audio is already a part of Apple Music and Amazon Music Unlimited. It was also one of the main selling points for Tidal, placing Spotify well behind its rivals.

Expected to be called ‘Supremium,’ this add-on is tipped to include features such as an option to create custom playlists based on specific activities, dates and times of the year.

According to Bloomberg, Spotify’s technology will adjust the playlists based on the behaviour of the user, and automatically create playlists without the need for the user’s input.

A report from The Wall Street Journal suggests the add-on could bundle a remix feature as well, which is expected to allow the user to adjust the playback speed of tracks.

In 2023, there was code discovered inside the Spotify app which provided clues about the possible features.

It hinted at the inclusion of 24bit lossless audio, AI-powered playlist creation, and a mood-based song filtering tool for playlists.

Other discovered code indicated “lossless has arrived” within the app, and leaked UI elements referenced lossless quality reaching up to 2,117kbps and the availability of 24bit / 44.1kHz for specific songs using the FLAC audio format.



About Post Author
, , , , , , , , , ,
You may also like
Is Spotify subscription prices set to increase in Australia?
Spotify Users To Begin Seeing Personalised Banners & Messages
Google Reportedly Working On Spotify Support For Gemini
Spotify Hikes Subscription Prices
Spotify To Discontinue Car Thing Dashboard Accessory
Apple Challenges A$2.93 Billion Fine Imposed By EU
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Microsoft’s New AI Tool Faces Intense Security and Privacy Backlash
Latest News
/
June 12, 2024
/
Apple Adding Spatial Audio Support For AirPlay
Latest News
/
June 12, 2024
/
Super Retail Group Yet To Receive Legal Notification Regarding A$50 Million Workplace Lawsuit
Latest News
/
June 12, 2024
/
Apple Expanding Availability Of Vision Pro Headset
Latest News
/
June 12, 2024
/
Is Spotify subscription prices set to increase in Australia?
Spotify Users To Begin Seeing Personalised Banners & Messages
Latest News
/
June 12, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Microsoft’s New AI Tool Faces Intense Security and Privacy Backlash
Latest News
/
June 12, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
A new AI tool called Recall which Microsoft unveiled as recently as last month is already facing a major security...
Read More