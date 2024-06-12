A new campaign has been launched by Spotify in an attempt to make the listening experience of its users more personalised.

Called ‘My Spotify,’ this campaign will show users home page banners, as well as personalised messages that have information about their listening habits, and links to mixes they could enjoy based on these habits.

For example, Spotify could present a banner that links to a Doja Cat mix as the user has listened to this artist 58 times over the last month.

A ‘My Spotify’ banner or message could also link to the ‘Made For You’ hub. This is where users can find personalised playlists, features, podcasts, and recommendations based on their app activity.

‘My Spotify’ provide a way for the company to present users with data on their habits from the year, outside of its ‘Wrapped’ feature.

This is only a year-in-review feature that goes live during the end-of-year holidays.

It’s currently unclear if users will get the chance to share their ‘My Spotify’ messages and banners over social media.

It’s also unclear how widespread the feature will be. So far, the company has said it “will appear first” in the US, Canada, the UK, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand. It’s expected to arrive over the coming weeks.