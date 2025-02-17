Home > Latest News > Spotify To Launch ‘Music Pro’ Streaming Service

Spotify To Launch 'Music Pro' Streaming Service

By | 17 Feb 2025
Is Spotify subscription prices set to increase in Australia?

Copyrighted songs from artists such as Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be included in Spotify’s super-premium subscription service to launch later this year.

The new service, Music Pro, won’t be cheap; you’ll pay the equivalent of US$18 ($28) per month. Spotify argues that it’s really just US$6 per month more than a regular subscription.

The new service has been made possible after Spotify obtained fresh licensing deals with Universal Music and Warner Music, The Financial Times reports.

Copyrighted Taylor Swift songs will be available on Spotify Music Pro.

Spotify, a Stockholm-based audio streaming service, has not signed a corresponding deal with Sony, so you’ll miss out on new premium material by stars such as Beyonce.

The Financial Times says it was briefed on the new Music Pro service. It says Music Pro will offer three main features: higher-quality audio, early access to concert tickets and increased functionality, for example, a DJ option for streaming.

Apple Music and Amazon Music already offer higher quality audio.

Spotify has been working hard to improve its business. In January it launched a Spotify Partners Program to help creators in the US, UK, Australia and Canada better monetise their works through access to new revenue streams.

Spotify CEO Daniel Ek

Spotify says its video podcasting consumption is up more than 20% since the program’s launch, with payouts to creators in January increasing by 300% compared to the same period a year ago.

“In addition, hundreds of creators surpassed US$10,000 in monthly revenue on Spotify in that same time, with the top earners crossing well into six figures in the first month alone.”

Spotify also posted its first full-year profit when this month it reported its full-year 2024 earnings.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
