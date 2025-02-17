Copyrighted songs from artists such as Taylor Swift and Kendrick Lamar will be included in Spotify’s super-premium subscription service to launch later this year.

The new service, Music Pro, won’t be cheap; you’ll pay the equivalent of US$18 ($28) per month. Spotify argues that it’s really just US$6 per month more than a regular subscription.

The new service has been made possible after Spotify obtained fresh licensing deals with Universal Music and Warner Music, The Financial Times reports.

Spotify, a Stockholm-based audio streaming service, has not signed a corresponding deal with Sony, so you’ll miss out on new premium material by stars such as Beyonce.

The Financial Times says it was briefed on the new Music Pro service. It says Music Pro will offer three main features: higher-quality audio, early access to concert tickets and increased functionality, for example, a DJ option for streaming.

Apple Music and Amazon Music already offer higher quality audio.

Spotify has been working hard to improve its business. In January it launched a Spotify Partners Program to help creators in the US, UK, Australia and Canada better monetise their works through access to new revenue streams.

Spotify says its video podcasting consumption is up more than 20% since the program’s launch, with payouts to creators in January increasing by 300% compared to the same period a year ago.

“In addition, hundreds of creators surpassed US$10,000 in monthly revenue on Spotify in that same time, with the top earners crossing well into six figures in the first month alone.”

Spotify also posted its first full-year profit when this month it reported its full-year 2024 earnings.