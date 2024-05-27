Spotify started shipping a limited hardware “test” three years ago called Car Thing. Now, the company has announced the device, which brought Spotify to vehicles without Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, will “no longer be operational” from December 9.

The company originally stopped development of the product less than a year after releasing it to the public.

Car Thing was designed for drivers who wanted to listen to Spotify in their cars but didn’t have modern systems complete with built-in streaming apps.

This device allowed users to control the streaming service with voice recognition and preset buttons and had a four-inch colour touchscreen.

Additionally, it had support for Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto, but required users to subscribe to Spotify Premium. It also required a phone using data or Wi-Fi connected via Bluetooth to work.

On its website, Spotify wrote in a FAQ, “We’re discontinuing Car Thing as part of our ongoing efforts to streamline our product offerings. We understand it may be disappointing, but this decision allows us to focus on developing new features and enhancements that will ultimately provide a better experience to all Spotify users.”

Spotify also revealed that there are no plans to launch a replacement product or a new version of the product.

In December, once the product is officially discontinued, Spotify has recommended users factory reset the device and dispose of it.

No refunds or trade-in options are being offered.

Spotify’s Q2 2022 earnings report revealed that it stopped making Car Things, citing “several factors, including product demand and supply chain issues.”

A Spotify representative also claimed the devices would continue to “perform as intended.”

At the time, Spotify also cut the device’s price. This device has only been sold in the US for U$90 (approx. A$135), however, it appears Australian’s were able to get it shipped.