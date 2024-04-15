HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Tipped To Finally Release Lossless Audio Tier

Spotify Tipped To Finally Release Lossless Audio Tier

By | 15 Apr 2024

Spotify’s lossless streaming tier, which has been long promised, appears to be on its way, over three years after the initial announcement was made.

The upcoming premium subscription tier was originally called ‘Spotify HiFi,’ and could be arriving under Music Pro, according to code found within the app.

The code has references to the Music Pro tier, which could include high resolution music.

The code was published on Reddit and indicates several references to passages such as “control your Lossless listening,” “your favourite music in 16-bit and 24-bit high-fidelity sound,” and “lossless has arrived.”

The code states the maximum resolution of up to 24bit / 44.1kHz FLAC, will be displayed beside the track if available.

The tipster who leaked the code, has previously revealed references to a Supremium tier, which has since been removed.

Some believe Spotify HiFi became Supremium, and then Music Pro, with a range of features to enhance audio quality.

A launch date has yet to be revealed, along with the potential price of the tier.

The code does reference however, headphone enhancement and optimisation, which, according to the tipster, will allow listeners to “lift your headphones performance using patented technology.”

Currently, Apple Music Lossless can’t be played via wireless earbuds.



