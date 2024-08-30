Home > Latest News > Spotify Says Apple Is Messing With Its Volume

Spotify Says Apple Is Messing With Its Volume

By | 30 Aug 2024

Spotify’s beef with Apple over what it can and can’t use in its iOS app has flared again, this time over volume.

In a subheading in a Spotify Q&A for users, the company asks: “Can’t change the volume from your iOS device?”

In response, it states: “Apple has discontinued the technology that enables Spotify to control volume for connected devices using the volume buttons on the device.”

The music streamer says it is working with Apple “on a solution”. There are questions about whether Apple – as a tech “gatekeeper” – is staying within the right side of the EU’s Digital Markets Act, which aims to maximise interoperability between devices.

Screenshot of Spotify’s consumer advice regarding volume on iOS.

The issue doesn’t impact volume control on AirPlay and iOS Bluetooth, or on Android, and only applies when you’re using Spotify Connect and iOS.

From September 3 Spotify iOS users will be directed to use the new in-app volume slider to adjust the volume on connected device.

“For quick access to volume, just press one of the volume buttons of your device. You will see a slider appear at the bottom of your screen.”

Spotify says you can also access the volume slider from the Connect Menu by taping the computer/phone icon in your Now Playing bar at the bottom of the screen.

“If Spotify is playing on a connected device in the background and you press the volume button, you will receive a notification. Tap this to go to volume control,” Spotify advises.

“If you don’t get a notification, ensure that notifications from Spotify are enabled on your device. If notifications from the Spotify app are enabled, try alternating between volume up and down. Note: Make sure the Spotify app is up-to-date.”

“The technology Spotify was using for Connect was already degraded before being discontinued, the streamer claims,” says TechCrunch. “Spotify said that the experience using the iPhone volume buttons was often unstable, resulting in bugs like volume spikes during sessions. The new interface will allow more consistent volume control, it said.”



