Much talked about by music fans, Spotify have confirmed their HiFi tier is still on the way, they just won’t say when.

The streaming music service first announced a loseless HiFi tier in 2021, but Apple Music and Amazon launching loseless at no additional cost seemingly spoiled their plans.

Strangely, Spotify have actually had a loseless tier for more than a year, but it’s only available for employees.

As Spotify co-president Gustav Soderstrom (below) has said, “We announced it, but then the industry changed for a bunch of reasons. We are going to do it, but we’re going to do it in a way where it makes sense for us and for our listeners. The industry changed and we had to adapt.”

It’s said Spotify had planned on offering loseless at a higher HiFi tier, and that may still be the case. They could then offer more functionality, such as spatial audio. But for now, consumers – and bands who want their music delivered on a better level – just have to wait.

Artists such as Neil Young have spoken out about the quality of music Spotify offer.

“Amazon, Apple Music and Qobuz deliver up to 100 per cent of the music today and it sounds a lot better than the shitty, degraded and neutered sound of Spotify,” Young has said.