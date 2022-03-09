Spotify was inundated with reports of users unable to use the music streaming service early this morning.

Subscribers claimed to have issues streaming music, accessing their accounts after being auto-logged out and having their passwords reset.

Spotify quickly responded via their Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) twitter, confirming the outages. “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”

DownDetector, a service used to monitor the current status of various different services via consumer reports, received over 168,000 reports that Spotify was experiencing issues at roughly 5:49 AM (AET).

The issue has seemingly since been resolved, with reports that users are once again able to access their accounts and stream music. Spotify Status once again tweeted to confirm this.