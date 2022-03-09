Spotify Crash Causes a Social Media Frenzy
Spotify was inundated with reports of users unable to use the music streaming service early this morning.
Subscribers claimed to have issues streaming music, accessing their accounts after being auto-logged out and having their passwords reset.
Spotify quickly responded via their Spotify Status (@SpotifyStatus) twitter, confirming the outages. “Something’s not quite right, and we’re looking into it. Thanks for your reports!”
DownDetector, a service used to monitor the current status of various different services via consumer reports, received over 168,000 reports that Spotify was experiencing issues at roughly 5:49 AM (AET).
The issue has seemingly since been resolved, with reports that users are once again able to access their accounts and stream music. Spotify Status once again tweeted to confirm this.
