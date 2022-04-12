HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Complaint Leads To Apple Antitrust Charge

Spotify Complaint Leads To Apple Antitrust Charge

By | 12 Apr 2022

Apple is facing yet another anticompetition charge regarding its in-app payment restrictions, after Spotify issued a complaint saying it distort competition in the music streaming market.

The Europe Commission has brought the charges, following the initial complaint.

Spotify claimed the rules for its App Store that force developers to use Apple’s in-app payment system stifled competition. Apple is facing similar charges in the UK, and the US, as well as the ongoing legal saga with Epic Games.

Antitrust rulings are severe in the EU, with fines of up to 10 per cent of a company’s global turnover able to be awarded.



Read More