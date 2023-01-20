A group of European digital economy stakeholders led by Spotify are urging the European Commission to act on what they claim are anticompetitive practices by Apple.

The subject of a letter to the EU is “Call for swift and decisive action against anticompetitive practices by digital gatekeepers”.

However, this isn’t the first time this has come to light, with the group long having issues with Apple – as well as Google’s Android – about imposing high commissions and its own billing system on app developers as a precondition of their products and services being available through the App Store.

Other signatories on the letter include Deezer and Proton, and all are frustrated by the EU’s lack of action on the matter, which was first raised four years ago. Two years later, the EU issued a “Statement of Objections”, yet the problem continues.

The latest letter reads, “That Statement of Objections of nearly two years old and the abuses and consumer harm will continue until a remedy is enforced. Beyond the specific App Store case, the EU authorities urgently need to look at Apple’s abusive behaviour in other areas as well, such as publishing, web softwares, communications, and marketplace.

“The Commission should also swiftly enforce the Digital Markets Act (DMA), prioritising Apple’s designation as gatekeeper and ensuring that it complies with all the obligations related to app stores and mobile ecosystems.”

While Spotify’s gripe is definitely valid, it seems like a good time to remember this is the same platform that pays artists in Australia as little as four cents per stream…