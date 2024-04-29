Spotify has once again updated its iOS app in the EU, complete with in-app pricing. However, Apple has rejected it again.

In the update, Spotify included price information along with instructions on how to sign up outside the App Store.

Apple rejected this update again because it wants Spotify to accept the updated rules on the Music Streaming Services Entitlement.

Spotify claims this would still require it to pay a 30 per cent entitlement commission to Apple for in-app purchases.

Spotify argued since a link wasn’t included in the latest update, there should not be an entitlement, and it shouldn’t have to pay the commission.

The company said it wouldn’t adopt these changes. A spokesperson for Spotify, Jeanne Moran said in a statement to The Verge that “Apple has once again defied the European Commission’s decision, rejecting our update for attempting to communicate with customers about our prices unless we pay Apple a new tax.”

In accordance with the EU DMA (Digital Markets Act), Spotify had plans to allow users to purchase plans directly from the app, however, this was rejected by Apple, despite being slapped with a fine of €1.8 billion (approx. A$ 2.9 billion) for abuse of power.

Any EU Spotify users on iOS now have to purchase a subscription via the online website.

The European Commission has previously said Apple has to relax its anti-steering rules. However, this was rejected and is being appealed by Apple.

As ChannelNews recently reported, Spotify is tipped to increase its Australian subscription prices.

According to Bloomberg, prices will increase by U$1 or U$2 a month by the end of April. The company are also expected to introduce a new basic plan for the existing price of the individual plan. This costs A$12.99 a month.