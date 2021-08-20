A day before Samsung’s Unpacked event, which saw the company launch their latest Galaxy Watch 4 series, Fossil released a teaser for its Wear OS 3 Watch, which is promised would be “way more, way faster”.

According to a leak shared by the reliable WinFuture, the forthcoming Gen 6 wearables are looking mighty impressive, with a Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor, 8GB of storage, and a 1.28-inch OLED display with always-on functionality – among other features.

It will also feature track sleep, heart rate, oxygen saturation levels, and step count.

The watch will be available in 42mm and 44mm sizes, boast a full-day’s charge, and will be water-resistant up to 5-metres.

According to the images, there will be different strap options and different designs for women and men.

Prices are expected to start from around $499, and the watch is expected to be available from September 27 – meaning that an official announcement will be coming shortly.