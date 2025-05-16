Sony looks to have set a new standard in the wireless noise-cancelling headphone market with the launch of the WH-1000XM6, with early reviews suggesting they’re well worth the wait.

After a three-year gap since the WH-1000XM5, Sony’s latest release builds on the strengths of its predecessor while refining the design and delivering notable tech upgrades.

The XM6s feature a new QN3 processor, which is seven times more powerful than the one in the XM5, plus a whopping 12 microphones for vastly improved noise cancellation and clearer call quality.

In a major win for travellers, Sony has reintroduced the foldable design – a feature dropped in the XM5. Comfort has also been improved thanks to a redesigned headband.

Reviewers have been quick to heap praise on the WH-1000XM6. What Hi-Fi? calls them “simply sensational,” highlighting “exceptional levels of detail” and “superb ANC and call quality.” Engadget awarded them a 94/100, saying “the crown is safe once again,” while The Verge noted that these are “an amalgamation of the best traits from Sony’s past models,” even if the price has crept up.

However, there are still a few minor drawbacks. There’s no aptX HD support, and Sony continues to omit audio over USB-C. Some critics also question the usefulness of the spatial audio upmixing feature.

Still, with improvements across sound, comfort, and active noise cancellation, the WH-1000XM6 looks set to maintain Sony’s lead in the premium headphone market.

Priced at A$699, the XM6s are now available from major retailers including JB Hi-Fi and Sony’s online store.