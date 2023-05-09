Sony have unveiled two new wireless speakers, the SRS-XB100 ($59) and the SRS-XV800 ($649.99), at a press conference in Manhattan.

The SRS-XB100 is a cylinder shaped device that measures 3 inches in diameter and approximately 3 and 3/4 inches high. It weighs approximately 10 ounces. It is the only Sony Bluetooth speaker that does not use the Sony Music Center app to synchronise or adjust sound.

You can pair it with a second one for stereo listening which can be done using a few button presses on the speaker. In includes a built-in microphone to be used for voice calls and video conferences. It also has a “multi-way strap” to be carried around safely.

It costs $59 each or $118 for a pair. When connecting it to your phone, once you hit the Bluetooth button, a pairing message will immediately appear on your phone, with the process completing in seconds. It has an up-firing driver that radiates sound 360 degrees. Vocals are clean and bass is solid. The battery will last between 5 and 16 hours, depending on volume, and a full recharge will take approximately 4.5 hours using a USB-A to USB-C cable that comes included.

It has a matte finish and a textured feel to make it easy to grip and less likely to be dropped. It has an IP67 rating which means it would survive if it dropped in the ocean or bathtub. You can purchase it in black, white, aquamarine, or coral.

It can be preordered from authorised Sony retailers and is expected to start shipping later this month.

The SRS-XV800 ($649.99) is similar to the JBL Partybox 710. It has wheels and a carry handle. It also comes with a customisable, music-synced light show, an IPX4 water resistance and dual audio input jacks for a mic and guitar.

It also has an added TV connection. Take an optical cable from your TV and place it into the back of the SRS-XV800. While in TV mode, it automatically reproduces the same audio as the TV internal speakers, with an emphasis on lower frequencies. It also has Bluetooth supporting Sony’s hi-res-capable LDAC codec, along with SBC and AAC.

Sony have yet to reveal how many watts it pumps out, but it has been confirmed it emits sound in a 360 degree pattern coming from three tweeter in the front and two tweeters aiming up and backward from the rear top corners. It also has an additional woofer and passive radiator filling out the drive units.

It has an onboard rechargeable battery with a claimed 24 hour battery life. This battery can also be used as a power bank using the USB-A port.

It can be added to any Sony portable speaker that supports Sony’s Party Chain for a larger sound.