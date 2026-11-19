Sony’s PlayStation 5 has passed 100 million units sold worldwide, marking a significant milestone for the console despite supply challenges, rising prices and an increasingly competitive gaming market.

According to updated figures published by Sony, PS5 sales reached 100 million units as of 10 November 2026.

The PS5 does, however, remain slightly behind its predecessor, the PlayStation 4, when comparing sales at the same point in their respective lifecycles.

According to reports, the PS5 is approximately four to five million units behind the PS4’s performance at an equivalent stage.

The result is still noteworthy considering the rocky circumstances surrounding the PS5’s introduction in November 2020, when global supply shortages during the COVID-19 pandemic restricted availability and made it difficult for customers to make purchases.

More recently, rising component costs, in part due to demands from the AI industry, have contributed to higher console prices, leading to another challenge for Sony.

Demand for the PS5 remains strong, however, with major upcoming game releases driving consumer interest.

In particular, the anticipation surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI is influencing demand for gaming consoles, with its release encouraging more consumers to purchase a PS5.

While Sony celebrates its latest milestone, Microsoft faces a considerably different situation in the console market.

While Microsoft no longer regularly publishes official Xbox hardware sales figures, industry estimates suggest combined sales of the Xbox Series X and Series S have reached approximately 35 to 36 million units.

That puts Microsoft’s current-generation consoles at roughly one-third of the PS5’s total sales.

Both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched in November 2020.

Sony has also expanded its hardware offering with the introduction of the more powerful PlayStation 5 Pro.

Meanwhile, Nintendo is enjoying considerable success with its Switch 2. The hybrid console has reportedly sold more than 26 million units in just 16 months, demonstrating there is a healthy demand for dedicated gaming hardware.