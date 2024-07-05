HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony’s New ZV-E10 II Camera Leaked

Sony’s New ZV-E10 II Camera Leaked

By | 5 Jul 2024

Sony’s official App Creator was recently updated to reveal the upcoming vlog camera ZV-E10 II, confirming its existence.

A recent leak revealed the camera would be unveiled on July 10. An official teaser was also leaked.

According to sources, the camera will replace the ZV-E10’s 1,020mAh battery capacity with a 2,280mAh battery.

The larger battery size also provides the benefit of a larger grip, addressing a common issue reported with the original ZV-E10.

Official specifications remain under wraps, however, there’s speculation that the new camera will come with a 26MP APS-C CMOS sensor, promising improved image quality and overall performance.

Sony could also bring into play AI features that have been specially designed for vloggers. Some reports suggest these could mean a better autofocus.

Additionally, the company is tipped to release a new E-mount 16-50mm F/3.5-5.6 OSS II zoom lens. There will also reportedly be the inclusion of Optical SteadyShot (OSS), which promises smooth, shake-free footage.

Finally, Sony is also tipped to launch a brand-new high-end FE 85mm F/1.4 GM II lens.



