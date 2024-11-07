Sony’s new PS5 Pro, which has been described as the most powerful PlayStation ever made has been panned with the Verge claiming it’s not worth it’s purchase price.

The reviewer offered readers a simple test urging them to go get a measuring tape.

Find your favourite seat in front of the TV, then measure the distance between your head and the screen.

Now measure your screen diagonally.

Do you own a 65-inch or 55-inch TV, the most popular sizes?

Do you sit 10 feet away or more?

Then no, the PS5 Pro is probably not worth the A$1,199 Not even if you have 20/20 vision like me.

The improved visual fidelity just isn’t tangible enough at that distance.

The Verge also claims that the new expensive Sony offering is basically a PS5, but with mid-range PC graphics quality.

They claim that there are slight improvements to PS4 game sharpness and that a Disc drive costs extra.

“No guarantees your favourite games will see improvements” they wrote.

The overall opinion of sever reviewers was that all in all, the PlayStation 5 Pro seem to offer a better gaming experience – for those who can afford it.

However, for those who already own a regular PS5, shelling out for this one isn’t worth the improvements, unless money isn’t an issue. After all, this is a mid-gen refresh, not a full-blown generational jump.