HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony’s New PS5 Controller Can Be Tuned To Your Liking

Sony’s New PS5 Controller Can Be Tuned To Your Liking

By | 24 Aug 2022

Sony has unveiled the DuelSense Edge for the PS5, the company’s first ever high-performance, customizable controller.

Revealed at Gamescom, the DualSense Edge allows users to tune the controller to their own preferences and playstyle, granting them the upper hand.

Sony’s new controller makes use of several software and hardware customization options. Controls can be remapped or deactivated to better suit how you want your hand to sit, whilst trigger sensitivity and travel distance can also be adjusted. This could allow for faster input in shooters, or give more precise control during racers.

Customization profiles can be saved, and swapped at will using the on-controller user interface. Pressing the Fn button will bring up the interface allowing profiles to be swapped at will, perfect for when gameplay changes, such as from running and shooting to getting into a vehicle, as well as changing games altogether.

The DualSense Edge is also compatible with a range of different stick caps (high dome, low dome and standard) for added comfort and control. Sony has also fitted it with back buttons that can be assigned the input of any other button, making controls more readily available. These also sport swappable caps (half-dome and level).

Just as the original DualSense PS5 controller does, the Edge still sports haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, an inbuilt microphone, motion controls and more. It comes with a USB-C braided cable that can be locked onto the controller to prevent slippage, as well as a carrying case.

Sony is yet to announce pricing or availability for the DualSense Edge, but say that more will be revealed “in the months ahead.”



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
SteelSeries Launches Spatial Audio On A Budget
Dodgy Sony PlayStation Hit Again With Billion Dollar Legal Action
REVIEW: The Acer Predator Helios 300 Is Loud As It Is Powerful
Lenovo’s New Monitors Achieve A World First For Eye Health
Old PS4 Sales Doubled Xbox One
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
REVIEW: LG You Finally Have A Competitor New Samsung OLED TV
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Coles Posts $1B Profit, CEO Claims High Prices Don’t Reach Bottom Line
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Penn Says Telstra Found Malware In Digicel’s Systems
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
Has Musk Just Found A Smoking Twitter Gun?
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Yamaha’s New Soundbar Is Small On Space, Big On Sound
Latest News
/
August 24, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Yamaha has announced the SR-C30A, a compact sound bar engineered to provide users with cinematic and immersive audio in a...
Read More