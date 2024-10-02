Sony has announced new versions of its LinkBuds wireless earbuds with “improved wearability” and built-in voice controls.

The new LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds Fit have been unveiled alongside a new LinkBuds Speaker.

The original Sony LinkBuds, which were first announced in early 2022 and are available in Australia for A$199, featured a “open ring design” that allows ambient sounds to be heard at all times.

The new version, now known as the LinkBuds Open, features a similar but smaller design, with a new 11-millimeter speaker to enhance volume and bass performance.

The company also included redesigned silicone wings called “Air Fitting Supporters” that it says will reduce pressure points and make the earbuds more comfortable to wear for longer periods.

With voice control capabilities now built into the LinkBuds Open, you can adjust volume, skip tracks, and change ANC modes without having to ask Siri or Google Assistant to do it for you.

Battery life for the LinkBuds Open is now reported to be eight hours with the earbuds alone, or a total of 22 hours with their charging case (up from 5.5 hours and 17.5 hours, previously).

Sony claims a three-minute quick charge will provide up to an hour of music playback. To further extend battery life, it is adding a new “auto battery save” option that turns off features like EQ adjustments, speak to chat, and voice controls when the earbuds’ batteries drop below 20 per cent.

The LinkBuds Open come with Bluetooth 5.3, offers multi-device connectivity, and supports the SBC, AAC, and LC3 codecs. The earbuds also now feature the same V2 chip as its flagship WF-1000XM5 earbuds.

The new LinkBuds Fit meanwhile are a smaller and lighter version of the LinkBuds S, which debuted in mid-2022 and is available in Australia for A$248 as an alternative to the original LinkBuds for those wanting ANC.

The new Fit comes with shorter ear tips too and Sony’s “Air Fitting Supporters,” similar to what’s included with the LinkBuds Open, to help better distribute the weight of the earbuds around the ear.

Their smaller size means the battery life is also lower for these buds: it is now 5.5 hours instead of six. But when the LinkBuds Fit are paired with their charging case, Sony says that the overall battery life improves from 20 hours to 21, with the same quick charge capabilities as the LinkBuds Open.

The new Fit also feature the V2 processor from Sony’s WF-1000XM5 earbuds, supporting both its ANC and ambient sound modes.

The Fit also gets the Dynamix Driver X from Sony’s premium earbuds for improved sound quality, and while its Bluetooth capabilities match the LinkBuds Open, their codec compatibility includes support for Sony’s LDAC, which allows better quality Hi-Res audio to be streamed.

As for the LinkBuds Speaker, it features a single tweeter and woofer paired with a passive radiator, and includes a charging dock; Sony says battery life is as much as 25 hours at moderate volume or up to six hours at maximum volume.

A new Auto Switch mode can automatically swap playback from the earbuds when you get close enough. Compatible models include the new LinkBuds Fit and Open, the older LinkBuds S, and Sony’s WH-1000XM5 and WF-1000XM5 headphones.

So, if you’re listening to music through those earbuds or headphones and end up close enough to the speaker, the music will automatically begin playing from the speaker instead of your earbuds or headphones. The LinkBuds Speaker also includes a microphone so it can be used as a speakerphone.

Local pricing and availability dates in Australia for the new LinkBuds lineup is yet to be confirmed. However, pre-orders in the US have opened and the both the LinkBuds Open and LinkBuds Fit are priced at $199 (A$289), while the LinkBuds Speaker costs $179.99 (A$261).