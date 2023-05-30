Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo are all currently competing in the 9th Gen console wars, with Sony leading the race with the PlayStation 5.

Sony have recently announced a new portable handheld named Project Q, and it has already become a favourite with gamers before hitting the market.

There have, however, been reports the battery life is not up to standards.

It has been reported the battery life will only last around 3-4 hours which is majorly shorter than the battery life of other handheld devices, including the Nintendo Switch, which can last up to 9 hours on one single charge.

The device was designed for gaming on the go, but a 3-4 hour battery life means gamers would need to bring a charger everywhere they go. It would limit the amount of time a gamer can play and become inconvenient.

A short battery life also makes Project Q less appealing to potential buyers, especially with so many other options on the market.

An important note is that Sony has yet to confirm the battery life of Project Q.