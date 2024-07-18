Back in April, Sony unveiled its all-new Dolby Atmos soundbar and a Theatre Quad system – all of which are now available in Australia.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 8 (HT-A8000) and Bravia Theatre Bar 9 (HT-A9000) are Sony’s most powerful soundbars to date. Both IMAX Enhanced-certified soundbars support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and hi-res audio content.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 8 has a total of 11 speakers. It is reportedly 30 per cent smaller than the unit it replaces, the HT-A5000.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 9 soundbar is 36 per cent smaller than the former flagship model, the HT-A7000. In the new flagship, you will find a 13-speaker setup which includes three tweeters, four woofers, two beam tweeters (which aren’t available in the Theatre Bar 8), two up-firing and two side-firing drivers.

Bar 9 and Bar 8 are 7.0.2 and 5.0.2-channel soundbars, respectively, and can be used as standalone devices or expanded with Sony’s existing wireless rear speakers and subwoofers.

The Theatre Quad speaker system meanwhile comprises four identical speakers. Each one contains four drivers configured in a three-way design, with an upfiring X-balanced driver, a tweeter, a midrange driver, and an X-balanced woofer. The package offers 16 drivers in total, and comes with a 360 spatial sound mapping feature.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 8 is available in Australia at a price point of A$1,499, while the flagship Theatre Bar 9 costs A$1,799. The Bravia Theatre Quad is priced at A$3,699. They are all available on Sony’s official website as well as retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.