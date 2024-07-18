HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony’s Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbars And Quad Theatre System Now Available In Oz

Sony’s Latest Dolby Atmos Soundbars And Quad Theatre System Now Available In Oz

By | 18 Jul 2024

Back in April, Sony unveiled its all-new Dolby Atmos soundbar and a Theatre Quad system – all of which are now available in Australia.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 8 (HT-A8000) and Bravia Theatre Bar 9 (HT-A9000) are Sony’s most powerful soundbars to date. Both IMAX Enhanced-certified soundbars support Dolby Atmos, DTS:X, 360 Reality Audio and hi-res audio content.

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 soundbar (Image: Sourced from Sony)

Sony Bravia Theater Bar 8 soundbar (Image: Sourced from Sony)

The Bravia Theatre Bar 8 has a total of 11 speakers. It is reportedly 30 per cent smaller than the unit it replaces, the HT-A5000.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 9 soundbar is 36 per cent smaller than the former flagship model, the HT-A7000. In the new flagship, you will find a 13-speaker setup which includes three tweeters, four woofers, two beam tweeters (which aren’t available in the Theatre Bar 8), two up-firing and two side-firing drivers.

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9

Bar 9 and Bar 8 are 7.0.2 and 5.0.2-channel soundbars, respectively, and can be used as standalone devices or expanded with Sony’s existing wireless rear speakers and subwoofers.

The Theatre Quad speaker system meanwhile comprises four identical speakers. Each one contains four drivers configured in a three-way design, with an upfiring X-balanced driver, a tweeter, a midrange driver, and an X-balanced woofer. The package offers 16 drivers in total, and comes with a 360 spatial sound mapping feature.

The Bravia Theatre Bar 8 is available in Australia at a price point of A$1,499, while the flagship Theatre Bar 9 costs A$1,799. The Bravia Theatre Quad is priced at A$3,699. They are all available on Sony’s official website as well as retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Harvey Norman.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Considers Morphing More Games Into Movies
School Issues Students With Nokia Devices To Replace Smartphones
Old PlayStation Game Is A Chart Topper
Jura Brings Its J8 Twin Coffee Machine To Australia
Radio Audio podcast
Number Of Radio And Podcast Listeners In Australia Surges
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Retailers Facing Tough Second Half As Employment Wobbles & Rate Rise Firms
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Microsoft Designer app
Microsoft’s AI-powered Designer App Arrives On iOS And Android
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6
Is Samsung Planning A Third Foldable Launch This Year?
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
tinypod
Convert Your Old Apple Watch Into An iPod With This Accessory
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
Boost Mobile Appoints Former Ambassador As CEO
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Retailers Facing Tough Second Half As Employment Wobbles & Rate Rise Firms
Latest News
/
July 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Retailers are facing a few tough quarters ahead, after the jobs market rebounded with analysts tipping a rate rise with...
Read More