Two executives have been promoted to lead Sony’s PlayStation business following the retirement of longtime head Jim Ryan. Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will jointly succeed Ryan at the helm of video game business starting June 1.

Hulst is the head of Sony’s PlayStation Studios and will keep supervising game development as CEO of the studio business.

Nishino is a senior vice president and will continue focusing on gaming devices as CEO of the platform business. He has also served multiple roles for over 20 years at Sony.

This is the first time co-CEOs have been anointed to run the PlayStation business.

Ryan slipped into retirement two months ago, and in the interim, Hiroki Totoki served as CEO of the video game business. Totoki will now continue in his role as chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment. In addition, he is also president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Sony. Hulst and Nishino will report to Totoki.

The naming of these successors follows a range of layoffs that have occurred over the last 18 months, and hours before Sony is due to report its latest earnings.

Earlier this year, Sony laid off 900 PlayStation employees, as well as closed its London, UK studio, which had developed PlayStation VR games.

Microsoft too laid off 1,900 Activision and Xbox employees and followed suit by shutting down its Bethesda studios.

Currently, the video game industry is suffering after consumer enthusiasm decreased following a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony’s shares dropped in February following the company cutting its forecast for PlayStation 5 sales.