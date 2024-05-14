HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Video Game Head Retires, Co-Successors Named

Sony Video Game Head Retires, Co-Successors Named

By | 14 May 2024

Two executives have been promoted to lead Sony’s PlayStation business following the retirement of longtime head Jim Ryan. Hermen Hulst and Hideaki Nishino will jointly succeed Ryan at the helm of video game business starting June 1.

Hulst is the head of Sony’s PlayStation Studios and will keep supervising game development as CEO of the studio business.

Nishino is a senior vice president and will continue focusing on gaming devices as CEO of the platform business. He has also served multiple roles for over 20 years at Sony.

This is the first time co-CEOs have been anointed to run the PlayStation business.

Ryan slipped into retirement two months ago, and in the interim, Hiroki Totoki served as CEO of the video game business. Totoki will now continue in his role as chairman of Sony Interactive Entertainment. In addition, he is also president, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Sony. Hulst and Nishino will report to Totoki.

The naming of these successors follows a range of layoffs that have occurred over the last 18 months, and hours before Sony is due to report its latest earnings.

Earlier this year, Sony laid off 900 PlayStation employees, as well as closed its London, UK studio, which had developed PlayStation VR games.

Microsoft too laid off 1,900 Activision and Xbox employees and followed suit by shutting down its Bethesda studios.

Currently, the video game industry is suffering after consumer enthusiasm decreased following a boom during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony’s shares dropped in February following the company cutting its forecast for PlayStation 5 sales.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System
Sony Dumps LG OLED For New Premium Bravia 9 TV That’s Built For Streaming
Sony Announces New Audio Brand With Big Bass
Four Paramount Board Members Tipped To Leave
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Motorola’s Next Razr Plus Is Its First Foldable With AI-Assisted Capabilities
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
Anthem MRX SLM (Image: Supplied by Anthem)
Anthem’s New MRX SLM Device Will Soon Arrive In Australia
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
Why Nine Entertainment & Stan Want A Monopoly When It Comes To Sports Streaming
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
GPT-4 Gets New Free Iteration, Available For Everyone
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
Fetch To Add Free-to-Air IP Channels To TV Guide
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Motorola’s Next Razr Plus Is Its First Foldable With AI-Assisted Capabilities
Latest News
/
May 14, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Motorola is reportedly working on a new foldable device, the upcoming Razr 50 Ultra (or the Razr Plus 2024), according...
Read More