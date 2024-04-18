HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System

Sony Unveils New Wireless Speaker System

By | 18 Apr 2024

Sony has announced a new range of home cinema products alongside its latest TV lineup.

Along with a trio of new soundbars, the range includes the new Theatre Quad speaker system, which is claimed to be comprised of four identical speakers.

Reportedly, each one of the speakers contains four drivers configured in a three way design, with an upfiring X-balanced driver, a tweeter, midrange driver, and an X-balanced woofer.

The package is claimed to offer 16 drivers in total, and come with a 360 spatial sound mapping feature.

The units of this system appear to be flatter, expected to measure in at 275mm high, 289mm wide, and 55mm deep.

All of Sony’s new home theatre products, including the Theatre soundbars, can supposedly be controlled via the Bravia Connect app, where users will find in-depth settings and playback options, such as Sound Field Optimisation.

In a press release, Sony said the Bravia Theatre Quad speaker system will retail for A$3,699.00 and will be available in Australia from July this year.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Sony Dumps LG OLED For New Premium Bravia 9 TV That’s Built For Streaming
Sony Announces New Audio Brand With Big Bass
Four Paramount Board Members Tipped To Leave
Google’s Find My Device Network Launched
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
EXCLUSIVE: Investor Responds To Lifestyle Store CEO, Who Stands Accused Of Being ‘Insolvent’
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Galaxy S24 Ultra (Image: Sourced from JB Hi-Fi)
More Than 1 billion Smartphones Will Be GenAI-Equipped By 2027
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
World First Update Integrates CarPlay & Android Auto Into Electric Brake Controllers
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
Apple’s iOS 17.5 Update To Allow Feature Previously Unheard Of
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Sony Bravia Theatre Bar 9
Raise The Bar: Sony Introduces New Soundbars
Latest News
/
April 18, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
It’s been a big week for Sony. It has released its all-new TV lineup which includes the Bravia 7, Bravia...
Read More