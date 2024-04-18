Sony has announced a new range of home cinema products alongside its latest TV lineup.

Along with a trio of new soundbars, the range includes the new Theatre Quad speaker system, which is claimed to be comprised of four identical speakers.

Reportedly, each one of the speakers contains four drivers configured in a three way design, with an upfiring X-balanced driver, a tweeter, midrange driver, and an X-balanced woofer.

The package is claimed to offer 16 drivers in total, and come with a 360 spatial sound mapping feature.

The units of this system appear to be flatter, expected to measure in at 275mm high, 289mm wide, and 55mm deep.

All of Sony’s new home theatre products, including the Theatre soundbars, can supposedly be controlled via the Bravia Connect app, where users will find in-depth settings and playback options, such as Sound Field Optimisation.

In a press release, Sony said the Bravia Theatre Quad speaker system will retail for A$3,699.00 and will be available in Australia from July this year.