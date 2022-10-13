Sony has announced the launch of two new models that it calls the “worlds smallest WUXGA 3LCD laser projectors.”

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 have been designed with corporate, education, museum, entertainment, and simulation applications in mind, boasting flexible installation, high brightness and cutting-edge functionality.

“Many of our customers struggle to find display solutions that provide both exceptional high brightness and sophisticated features that can enhance their content and overall user experience,” said Product Manager, Displays Australia and New Zealand, Anna Tan.

“We don’t want our customer to compromise on any of these asks, which is why we’ve built upon our existing legacy in developing feature-rich laser projectors, to provide compact and advanced projectors to the market. These projectors really are world-class in their technology, quality, and design.”

The small but powerful little devices measure in at just 422mm by 100mm by 333mm, and sport a trio of BrightEra LCD panels which each deliver WUXGA (1,920 x 1200) resolution, resulting in a combined visual at “close to 4K image quality.”

Despite their small stature, the two new models sport a brightness of 6,400 lumens (7,000 centre) and 5,300 lumens (5,800 centre) respectively, meaning they show a clear sharp and vibrant picture even in the event of light pollution.

Both models also support 4K60P input, making them compatible with 4K video sources, requiring no converter.

The VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 make use of Sony’s Reality Creation, which improves picture quality, sharpness and resolution via real-time signal processing, mapping, and analysis technology.

Bright View technology maintains the colour and contrast levels in brightly lit rooms, whilst the Ambience feature measures the brightness of the room using an ambient light sensor and then calibrates Bright View and Reality Creation settings, ensuring the image remains consistent even in a room with changing lighting, such as from windows.

Saving power, the Auto Light Output feature will use the ambient light sensor to adjust the brightness at night.

The Sony VPL-PHZ61 and VPL-PHZ51 both go on sale in November. Pricing can be found below.