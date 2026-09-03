Sony has expanded its ULT Power Sound range with three new party speakers, led by a flagship model capable of delivering up to 2,150W of output. All three speakers are coming soon to JB Hi-Fi.

The range has been designed for parties, DJ setups and karaoke, combining upgraded bass hardware with lighting effects and expanded connectivity.

The flagship ULT Tower Max (below), priced at A$1,999, uses three large circular woofers, including a rear-facing unit, alongside mid-range drivers and four tweeters. Its 360-degree Party Sound system is designed to distribute audio throughout larger rooms and venues.

The ULT Tower 7 ($799) delivers up to 420W and offers as much as 30 hours of battery life, while the smaller 300W ULT Tower 5 ($549) provides up to 20 hours. Both battery-powered models carry an IPX4 splash-resistance rating when positioned vertically.

All three speakers include Sony’s ULT1 and ULT2 sound modes, which respectively emphasise deep bass and increase overall bass impact and sound pressure. New Flat and Live settings offer a more neutral presentation or simulate the spacious character of a live performance.

Sony’s Enhanced Sound Field Optimisation technology analyses speaker placement and surrounding noise before automatically adjusting the overall sound balance.

Connectivity includes XLR, RCA and USB-C, while Auracast-based Party Chain functionality can link compatible Sony speakers and synchronise their audio and lighting. Karaoke users can also connect Sony’s separately sold ULTMIC1 wireless microphone.

The Tower Max and Tower 7 feature wheels with wider treads, while all three models include redesigned carrying handles. Sony has also incorporated recycled plastic into each model.

Sony said the speakers were developed with input from hip-hop producers and musicians, including producer Dot Da Genius, drummer and producer Daru Jones, DJ Dready and audio engineer Dennis ‘ROC.am’ Jones.

The range follows last year’s launch of the ULT Tower 9, which is listed on JB Hi-Fi for $1,099.