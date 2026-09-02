Sony has launched a free, ad-supported television service for the PS5, giving console owners access to more than 100 live channels without requiring a PlayStation Plus subscription.

Live TV on PS5 is initially available in the US, where it can be accessed directly through the console’s Media tab without downloading another app. Users must sign into a PlayStation Network account, while advertising funds the service.

The platform brings together movies, television programs, anime, sports, news and creator-led entertainment from Sony Pictures Television and external content partners.

The service will also expand to selected Sony Bravia televisions later this year.

Movie channels include MovieSphere by Lionsgate, FilmRise Free Movies, Cinevault and Sony One Horror Hits. Dedicated channels and programming for shows such as Community, The Walking Dead, The Shield, Hell’s Kitchen, Fear Factor and Unsolved Mysteries are also available.

Sony is drawing on its ownership of Crunchyroll to offer anime including Naruto, Sailor Moon, Hunter x Hunter, Death Note and Black Clover.

Sports content comes from services including Fox Sports, NASCAR, NBC Sports Now and UFC, while news and weather programming includes NBC News Now, Fox Weather and LiveNOW from Fox.

Gaming, esports, documentaries, podcasts and creator-led content featuring brands such as Hot Ones and Spotify’s The Ringer round out the initial selection.

Sony said it would regularly refresh the programming and add channels over time. Canada is expected to become the service’s next market, followed by additional regions, although an Australian launch has not been confirmed.

Live TV on PS5 uses the FAST, or free ad-supported streaming television, model already adopted by platforms including Tubi, Pluto TV and The Roku Channel.

It marks Sony’s return to live television following the closure of PlayStation Vue in January 2020. Unlike the former subscription service, which positioned itself as a replacement for cable television, the new platform carries no monthly fee.