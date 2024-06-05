HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Tipped To Release New Buds, Flagship Models Delayed

By | 5 Jun 2024

New leaks suggest that fans of Sony headphones have some good news and bad news headed their way.

The good news is that Sony could be unveiling its second-generation LinkBuds and LinkBuds S later this year.

The bad news, however, is that the next generation version of its Sony WF-1000XM6 and WH-1000XM6 over-ear headphones and buds won’t be released this year. Instead, the company is reportedly aiming for a release within the first six months of next year.

The latest version, the WH-1000XM5 were released in mid-2022, following the WH-1000XM4 released in mid-2020. This suggests a two-year timeline between each version.

However, tipster InsiderSony revealed there’s been no news from the FCC, which will need to test and certify the devices before they can be launched.

The Sony LinkBuds and LinkBuds S have similar names but are vastly different. Both are TWS buds (True Wireless), however, the original is an open design that does not block ambient sound. The LinkBuds S have a more traditional design focused on noise cancellation.

Sony LinkBuds retails for A$319, whereas the LinkBuds S retail for A$349. The original pair has a 5.5-hour battery life (17.5 hours with the charging case), USB-C charging, and feature DSEE Extreme, Sony 360 Reality Audio, Amazon Alexa, and Google Assistant.

The LinkBuds S have a 6-hour battery life (20 hours with the charging case and ANC), USB-C charging, and feature DSEE Extreme, LDAC codec, spatial audio, audio sharing, and Siri.

The Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones were paired with the company’s new Android flagship, the Xperia 1 VI, as a pre-order bonus.

They feature an HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, an Integrated Processor V1, multiple microphones for distraction-free listening, a fully automatic Personal Noise Cancelling Optimiser, Atmospheric Pressure Optimising, a 30mm specially designed driver unit, and noise-free calls with 2×2 beamforming microphones and noise reduction system (using AI).

They are available from the official Sony website for A$548 in Midnight Blue, Platinum Silver, and Black colours.



