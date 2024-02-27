HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Tests PC Support For Latest VR Headset

Sony Tests PC Support For Latest VR Headset

27 Feb 2024

Sony has revealed it’s currently in the process of adding PC support to its PSVR 2 headset, a year after the hardware was launched.

Sony said, “We’re pleased to share that we are currently testing the ability for PSVR 2 players to access additional games on PC to offer even more game variety in addition to the PSVR 2 titles available through PS5.”

The company said it plans on making the capability available this year.

Exact sales numbers for the headset are unknown, however, back in May last year, reports revealed 600,000 units were sold six weeks after launch.

This figure succeeds the original PSVR headset by 8% during the same period.



