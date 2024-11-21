A year and change after Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) launched its first dedicated remote play device, the PlayStation Portal, the company is testing cloud streaming on the gear.

“This update will include a beta version of a new feature that many fans have been asking for – support for cloud streaming on PS Portal,” says Hiromi Wakai, VP of Product Management at SIE.

“PlayStation Plus Premium members will be able to participate in a beta for cloud streaming on PS Portal, allowing select PS5 games in the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog to be streamed directly from our servers, even without a PS5 console.”

Wakai noted that Cloud Streaming (Beta) on PS Portal is still an “experimental offering” and that the features available during the beta period may change over time and may not reflect the final experience.

Among the games you will be able to stream – at up to 1080p/60fps – during the beta are Dave the Diver; Ghost of Tsushima; Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales; Monster Hunter Rise; and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

Other beta notables include DualSense wireless controller features such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, speakers, touchpad (emulated on the touch screen for PS Portal) and motion sensor.

“Save data and game progress can be stored up to 100GB and will be automatically synced with your PS5 console, making it easy to switch seamlessly between local and streaming gameplay, and between multiple devices,” says Wakai.

Cloud Streaming (Beta) for PS Portal will be available through the PlayStation Plus Premium plan, which is offered in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Cyprus, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

The system software update for PS Portal also introduces what SIE says are “refinements in the audio experience”, including speaker audio output adjustment to make the volume lower when the audio level is set to minimum, and the ability to adjust settings of your PlayStation Link device from the PS Portal Settings menu.

The PlayStation Portal sells at JB Hi-Fi for $329.