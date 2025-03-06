Sony is making a bold move to reignite consumer interest in its PlayStation VR2 headset by announcing a significant price cut across the globe.

For Australian customers, the new PlayStation VR2 price tag has dropped to A$649.95, down from the initial launch price of A$879.95, offering a hefty saving of A$230.

Since its launch in February 2023, PlayStation VR2 has faced an uphill battle in gaining widespread adoption. VR adoption has remained slow due to the inherent challenges of convincing consumers to embrace the headsets – especially when competing with other popular VR platforms like the Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

Sony’s revised pricing comes with several new features and content, such as hand tracking support and the launch of new titles. The PS VR2 can now be used with a PC adapter to access Steam’s vast library of virtual reality games.

The PlayStation VR2 package includes the headset, Sense controllers and headphones. As the price drop rolls out, Australian buyers can already find the new price on Amazon, where it’s priced at A$649.95.