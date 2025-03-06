Home > Latest News > Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Prices Worldwide

Sony Slashes PlayStation VR2 Prices Worldwide

By | 6 Mar 2025

Sony is making a bold move to reignite consumer interest in its PlayStation VR2 headset by announcing a significant price cut across the globe.

For Australian customers, the new PlayStation VR2 price tag has dropped to A$649.95, down from the initial launch price of A$879.95, offering a hefty saving of A$230.

Since its launch in February 2023, PlayStation VR2 has faced an uphill battle in gaining widespread adoption. VR adoption has remained slow due to the inherent challenges of convincing consumers to embrace the headsets – especially when competing with other popular VR platforms like the Meta Quest and Apple Vision Pro.

Sony’s revised pricing comes with several new features and content, such as hand tracking support and the launch of new titles. The PS VR2 can now be used with a PC adapter to access Steam’s vast library of virtual reality games.

The PlayStation VR2 package includes the headset, Sense controllers and headphones. As the price drop rolls out, Australian buyers can already find the new price on Amazon, where it’s priced at A$649.95.



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Video Games Deluxe Becomes Rockstar Australia
Xiaomi 15 Ultra
It Looks Like A Camera But It’s Actually A New Pro Smartphone
Is Spotify subscription prices set to increase in Australia?
Spotify To Launch ‘Music Pro’ Streaming Service
Sony TV & Audio Sales Slide Gaming & Music On A Roll
Sony's Singapore filing for the WH-1000XM6
Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
EXCLUSIVE:Directed Electronics Moves Into Toy Business As Key Client Anker Opens Chadstone Store
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
Logitech Signs On As Major Sponsor Of Unihack
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
Google Introduces More AI Features Into Shopping Experience
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
Bang & Olufsen to Revive $48K Iconic turntable
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Victrola Stream Turntables Get Connectivity And Streaming Upgrades
Latest News
/
March 6, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
Victrola whose affordably priced turntables are available on JB Hi-Fi’s Marketplace, is offering a host of new connectivity and streaming...
Read More