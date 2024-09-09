Sony Electronics has announced two new native 4K laser home cinema projectors, the Bravia Projector 8 (VPL-XW6100ES) and Bravia Projector 9 (VPL-XW8100ES).

While most projectors struggle in reproducing the brightness of HDR, as well as deep blacks and contrast, it’s an area where Sony has focussed its efforts on with these new projectors.

They utilise Sony’s XR Dynamic Tone Mapping, XR Deep Black, XR Triluminos PRO and XR Clear Image technologies.

The XR Dynamic Tone Mapping can analyse peak brightness frame by frame to deliver “optimal tone mapping”, preserving the colour gradation and high brightness peaks within an image.

The XR Deep Black meanwhile controls laser dimming in dark scenes, allowing for details to be seen even when producing deep blacks.

The XR Triluminos Pro feature amps up colours to make them more true to life, while the XR Clear Image upscales image to 4K quality by accessing a database that helps it to “intelligently recreate” lost texture and detail while minimising noise and artefacts.

The Live Colour Enhancer, only available on the Bravia 9, can produce more vibrant colours without reducing saturation, which helps when dealing with dark scenes where colour saturation is usually sacrificed.

The Bravia 9 can deliver 3400 lumens of brightness, while the Bravia 8 can output 2700 lumens.

Both projectors support 4K/120fps gameplay, with latency as low as 12ms. Audio Low Latency Mode is supported through HDMI 2.1 to put the projector into its gaming spec when it recognises a gaming source.

Supported home automation solutions include Control4, Crestron, Savant, AMX as well as remote maintenance services OvrC and Domotz.

The Bravia 9 has a suggested retail price of US$31,999 (approx. A$47,840), while the Bravia 8 has a suggested retail price of US$15,999.99 (approximately A$23,922).