Sony is bringing back one of its most popular wireless headphones with an updated version of the WH-1000XM4, while also expanding its mid-range and entry-level headphone ranges with two new models.

Described by Sony as the second generation of the M4, the new WH-1000XM4C retains the design and noise-cancelling technology of the original WH-1000XM4, which launched in 2020, but with an updated sound tuning and a 10-band equaliser.

The refreshed model also features Bluetooth 6 connectivity and is available in three colours, Lavender, Black and Platinum Silver. Sony says the headphones are designed to deliver the combination of noise cancellation, sound quality and comfort, all of which helped make the original model popular.

The WH-1000XM4C will be $449.95 and is expected to arrive in late October.

Sony is also launching the WH-CH730N, a new mid-range wireless headphone model with active noise cancellation, a lightweight foldable design and improved call performance.

The headphones use Sony’s Dual Noise Sensor technology for noise cancellation and incorporate beamforming microphones and AI noise reduction for calls.

Its battery life features up to 50 hours of playback with ANC enabled and a quick-charge gives around one hour of playback after just three minutes of charging.

The WH-CH730N supports multipoint connectivity, LE Audio, Fast Pair and Swift Pair, alongside customisable audio settings. It is priced at $229.95, available from September.

At the entry level, Sony has introduced the WH-CH530, an on-ear wireless model that provides a lower-cost option for things like everyday listening, streaming, online learning and calls.

The WH-CH530 has up to 55 hours of battery life and three minutes of charging providing up to 1.5 hours of playback. It also features AI noise reduction for calls, customisable EQ settings, multipoint connectivity and LE Audio compatibility.

Unlike the CH730N, however, the CH530 does not include active noise cancellation.

Sony is offering the WH-CH530 in six colours, including Black, Cobalt, White, Pink, Coral and Mint. Priced at $99.95, availability is expected in early October.