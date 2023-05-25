HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Sony Reveals Handheld Gaming Console

Sony Reveals Handheld Gaming Console

By | 25 May 2023

Sony has announced a new handheld game streaming device, known only as Project Q.

Rather than being a competitor to the Nintendo Switch, as many had hoped, this is closer to the Razer Edge.

The Project Q handheld cannot simply stream games from PS Now; games need to be installed on a separate PS5, which is connected to the handheld device over Wi-Fi.

Design-wise, Sony has basically inserted an 8-inch screen between a split DualSense controller.

No specs were released for the as-yet-unnamed system, other than the 8-inch LCD screen, and that it runs games up to 1080p & 60fps.

A line of small print that says the device requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with “at least 5Mbps for use”, adding “for a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended” has potential users concerned about glitchy gameplay.

All will be revealed when the handheld launches later this year.

 



About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Sony’s 1st PlayStation Earbuds Promise Lossless Audio
The New Vlogging Camera Announced By Sony
Bluetooth Gaining Major Update – Biggest In Years
Sony Announces Major Restructuring
Electronic Arts Kicks Revenue Goals With FIFA 23
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

NBN Considering Starlink-Style Low-Earth Satellites
Latest News
/
May 25, 2023
/
Logitech’s New Solution For Hot Desking
Latest News
/
May 25, 2023
/
Meta Begins Another Mass Layoff Round
Latest News
/
May 25, 2023
/
The Galaxy Watch 6 Fixes The Watch 5’s Biggest Mistake
Latest News
/
May 25, 2023
/
Harvey Norman Shares Head Down As NSW Commercial Fall Out Continues
Latest News
/
May 25, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

NBN Considering Starlink-Style Low-Earth Satellites
Latest News
/
May 25, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
NBN Co CEO Stephen Rue has told a Senate estimates hearing that it must start working on a replacement to...
Read More