Sony has announced a new handheld game streaming device, known only as Project Q.

Rather than being a competitor to the Nintendo Switch, as many had hoped, this is closer to the Razer Edge.

The Project Q handheld cannot simply stream games from PS Now; games need to be installed on a separate PS5, which is connected to the handheld device over Wi-Fi.

Design-wise, Sony has basically inserted an 8-inch screen between a split DualSense controller.

Take a sneak peek at new accessories revealed at today’s Showcase — the Project Q device for playing games installed on your PS5 and streamed over WiFi, plus our first official wireless earbuds offering lossless audio on PS5 and PC. More details to come in the months ahead. pic.twitter.com/0nzemSWSCV — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 24, 2023

No specs were released for the as-yet-unnamed system, other than the 8-inch LCD screen, and that it runs games up to 1080p & 60fps.

A line of small print that says the device requires broadband internet Wi-Fi with “at least 5Mbps for use”, adding “for a better play experience, a high-speed connection of at least 15Mbps is recommended” has potential users concerned about glitchy gameplay.

All will be revealed when the handheld launches later this year.