When Sony started legally cracking down on the slew of third-party plate covers available for the PS5, it seemed they were gearing up to release their own official version.

Starting next month, gamers that have managed to actually purchase the rare console will be able to adorn their PS5 with one of five colours from the Galaxy Collection: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue and Galactic Purple.

They will cost A$77 and will be available for both models: the Blu-ray and the PS5 Digital Edition.

In addition, Sony will be releasing three new controllers, in Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple, to go with the recent DualSense wireless controllers in Cosmic Red and Midnight Black.

These will set you back A$105, and will be available from next month.