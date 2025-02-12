Home > Latest News > Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones

Sony Readies Its Next Generation Premium Headphones

By | 12 Feb 2025
Sony's Singapore filing for the WH-1000XM6

It’s three years since Sony unveiled its last premium headphones, but there are tell-tale signs that a new model is in the works.

The WH-1000XM5 was launched way back in 2022 but finally a WH-1000XM6 seems imminent.

Sony is saying nothing about it, but multiple certification filings suggest it’s on its way.

The mobile news website 91mobiles.com says they found reference to the WH-1000XM6 on a Singaporean certification database.

This and other recent references on US and Canadian regulatory sites is enough to suggest that the new model could launch in the first half of this year.

“A few weeks back, the Sony flagship pair of headphones was found on the US and Canada’s FCC listings, and now it has been spotted on Singapore’s Infocomm Media Development Authority website,” 91mobiles.com says.

Sony's Singapore filing for the WH-1000XM6 premium headset. Image: 91mobiles.com

Sony’s Singapore filing for the WH-1000XM6 premium headset. Image: 91mobiles.com

“This certification suggests that the launch is near.”

The launch could be at the end of April or early May based on the time lag between when the previous XM5 appearing on regulatory sites and its launch.

A Sony specific site, The Walkman blog, speculates about the new devices specs. This is based on technology improvements to premium headphones experienced in the market.

The earbuds model (WF-1000XM6) might be 5-10% smaller, and there was room to replace the shiny and slippery external plastic material with a better exterior.

There was also room for better active noise cancellation (ANC) at higher frequencies such as voice, a better balance of sound so that it is not so bass heavy, and the addition of Bluetooth 5.3 and 5.4.

Low Energy (LE) Audio could be included to improve the performance of Bluetooth audio, and to support hearing aids.



About Post Author
Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
, , , , ,
You may also like
Why Is Monitoring Your Heart Better With New Powerbeats Pro 2 Buds?
PlayStation 5 Pro
Sony Hit With Massive PlayStation Network Outage
JB Hi Fi Shares Hit $102, E&S Aquisition Seen As Green Shoot Oppertunity
Sony Announces Major Restructure With New CEO Appointment, No Mention Of TV Business
Final Production Run For Sony Recordable Media
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR DAILY NEWSLETTER

* indicates required

Popular Posts

Big Sponsor Pulls Plug On All Blacks
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
Bang & Olufsen Beosound 2 Gradient Collection
Bang & Olufsen Lets Customers Design Their Own Speakers
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
Leica Launches Sofort 2 Burton Edition Instant Camera
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Renders Leaked
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
YouTube turns 20.
YouTube TV Growth Is A Warning To Australian Free-To-Air Services
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Big Sponsor Pulls Plug On All Blacks
Latest News
/
February 12, 2025
/
/
Comments are Off
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) has confirmed that one of its big backers, Ineos, has breached its six-year sponsorship agreement. NZR...
Read More