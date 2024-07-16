HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony Considers Morphing More Games Into Movies

By | 16 Jul 2024

Sony is revamping more of its iconic PlayStation video games as high quality movies. The move is seen as a way for it to maximise the use of its intellectual property across different platforms.

Nikkei Asia, which reported the story, also revealed that Sony was continuing with acquisitions of movie chains, as it achieved recently with North American theatre chain Alamo Drafthouse. This was despite it withdrawing from the race to acquire Paramount Global.

Revamping video games as movies has been an off-and-on proposition for Sony which has platformed thousands of games.

The Japanese multimedia giant has also dabbled with innovations such as games that are interactive movies with variable endings, for example Until Dawn and The Quarry. The ending depends on decisions you make along the way.

Scene from Ghost of Tsushima

Scene from the game Ghost of Tsushima

“Face your fears and decide the fate of eight survivors in this seminal horror classic, rebuilt and enhanced for PS5 console,” Sony says in a preview of Until Dawn.

Sony has already confirmed that the 2020 PlayStation game Ghost of Tsushima by Suckerpunch will return as a full blooded movie to be directed by Chad Stahelski, of the John Wick franchise fame.

But it’s not a new idea. Five years ago The Hollywood Reporter wrote up an earlier move when Sony launched PlayStation Productions.

“We’ve got 25 years of game development experience and that’s created 25 years of great games, franchises and stories,” Shawn Layden, who was overseeing the project, said at the time.

Last year, the game “The Last of Us” became a highly successful series on HBO.

This new surge of interest is happening as concern mounts over a lack of exclusive new content for PlayStation VR. ChannelNews Australia reported in March that Sony was pausing the production of PlayStation VR2 headsets due to a backlog of unsold units.



Chris Griffith is an award-winning journalist with 30 years of media reporting in print, online and broadcast media, including more than 10 years at The Australian newspaper covering technology. After studying computer programming at school in the 1960s, he graduated with a degree in mathematics and computer science in the early 1970s, and taught computer awareness courses in TAFE colleges before forming a start-up in the 1980s that specialised in networking PCs for business.
